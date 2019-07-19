Unlike previous leaders, PM to be accompanied by small delegation during US visit: Firodus

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that unlike former rulers,Prime Minister Imran Khan will be accompanied by a small delegation during his upcoming visit to the United States of America.

In a tweet, the minister said the Prime Minister will protect the interests of Pakistan and its people during this important visit. In the past, the rulers used to protect their personal financial interests during their foreign tours at the cost of national interests, she added.

The special assistant said that Prime Minister Imran will travel through a commercial flight which was an example for Mughal-style rulers of the past.