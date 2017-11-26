LAHORE, Nov 26 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif has said Pakistan is our motherland and we should work together with complete harmony for the sake of the country.
In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said
that this was the time for unity and harmony, and in the
current circumstances, the importance of national unity and
brotherhood had increased than before.
He said the present situation demanded unity and
we should work with unity for progress in the country.
He added we should ignore mutual differences and spread
the message of unity and harmony, and for the bright future
of the country we have to work jointly for the national
interest and ignore personal interests.
The chief minister said we all should think about Pakistan,
and live and die for it because Pakistan is our identity
and our survival depends on the existence of Pakistan. He added
harmony and unity were indispensible for progress of the
country and no country could make progress without acting on
these golden principles.
Unity,harmony is need of the hour: CM
