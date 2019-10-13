Unity, solidarity among Muslim nations vital amid challenges: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the Muslim Umma was faced with numerous challenges, both from internally as well as from the outside, therefore it was important to articulate a message of unity and solidarity among the Muslim nations.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran during his visit the the neighboring country as a part of his initiative to promote peace and security in the region, a PM Office statement said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari were also present during the meeting.