Unity, Faith, Discipline: Quaid’s golden principles to achieve national goals: Adviser

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Adviser to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan said the golden principles of Quaid-e-Azam “Unity, Faith and Discipline” were the only way, following which; Pakistan could move forward to achieve its arduous and strenuous goals.

In his message on the birth anniversary of Founder of the Nation, he congratulated the countrymen and paid homage to the greatest leader of the sub-continent Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah .

He urged the people to forge unity among their ranks to protect their rights and make Pakistan a successful and a prosperous country.

The adviser said, “December 25, is a history making occasion for every Pakistani as on this day our beloved leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born. The entire history of Independence Movement is a rich paragon in the shape of decisive leadership of the Quaid.”

The pleasant memories of accomplishments of the post-independence era are indeed a great source of strength for us. The golden principles of the Quaid, proved his efforts in bringing the Muslims of Sub-Continent under one banner to achieve independence, will always act as a beacon of light for us in realizing the dream for which Pakistan was established.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah retains a sacred space in Pakistan’s history and he always believed that “unity, faith and discipline” are nation’s pillar which can make it thriving and prosperous. The Quaid-e-azam always stood for constitutionalism and rule of law.

In order to make Pakistan progressive and social welfare state, and to translate the Quaid’s dreams in to reality, we need to follow his exemplary footsteps and lessons which he gave to us.

“Undoubtedly; we have achieved different milestones since independence in a short span of time but still there are many miles to succeed. In order to live a quality life, we need to be united to face the challenges and to combat extremism and terrorism. If we are united then no one can dare to look at us. On this occasion we all can pledge to work collectively and can embrace the ideology offered by our Quaid to make our country strong and robust,” he said.

The adviser stressed the countrymen to maintain unflinching unity in their ranks and make more constructive contributions for ensuring national integrity, security and prosperity. “This will also be a befitting tribute to our beloved leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the sacrifices of the heroes of the Independence Movement, ” the adviser remarked.