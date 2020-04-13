Unity, cohesion need of hour to fight against coronavirus pandemic: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 13 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that unity and cohesion were need of the hour to take a coherent action in fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Giving a media briefing regarding meeting of National Coordination Committee ( NCC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said the decisions of the committee had been deferred for a day on the request of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who had sought some time before making any decision regarding opening of essential industries.

Dr. Firdous said the prime minister was making all out efforts to promote national narrative in war against coronavirus.

The prime minister had advised the provincial governments to follow Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) regarding the return of Pakistanis abroad and give their viewpoint in tomorrow’s meeting so that the concerned departments could form a roadmap for their return, she mentioned.

The SAPM said the prime minister had asked the Sindh CM to explain what impact would the extension of lockdown in Sindh leave over the labour class.

Commenting on the press conference of Sindh CM, she said instead of issuing media statements, it was time to serve the masses.

She said if Sindh province was facing some problems, the federal government should be informed about them.

She asked the Sindh government not to give an impression that the federal government was not listening to its proposals and suggestions, as mere allegations make the matters worse instead of their resolution.

The special assistant said it was not time for political point scoring, rather everyone should work in tandem to synergize the efforts against the killer disease.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government under the leadership of Imran Khan was striving to save the poor segments of the society from starvation. She said the provinces should open those industries which did not pose any threat of the spread of coronavirus.

She said the federal government was providing relief to poor people of Sindh under emergency cash program and it was responsibility of the provincial government to make the counters safe.