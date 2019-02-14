United’s Rizwan Hussain wants to make a name from PSL 4

LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Rizwan Hussain was signed by Islamabad United a month before he dazzled in the National Twenty20 in December 2018 and he was the second highest run-getter behind Khurram Manzoor and made an instant impression.

But the affable Islamabad official Rehan-ul-Haq spotted the talent in the 22-year-old left-handed batsman after watching him bat in a club match.

“I saw Rizwan play a club game,” recalls Rehan said on Thursday. “I inquired about him from a friend who played with Rizwan, who mentioned how good he was. Then, I shared his batting clips with Dean Jones, Hassan and all our coaching staff. Deano was immediately impressed. That’s how we picked him in the draft.”