United Nations warns US over ‘alarming’ racism

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 23 (APP): The United Nations body monitoring
implementation of the global convention on prohibiting racial
discrimination has issued an “early warning” over conditions in the
United States and urged the Trump administration to “unequivocally
and unconditionally” reject discrimination.
The warning specifically refers to events last week in the city of
Charlottesville, Virginia, where civil rights activist Heather Heyer
was killed when a car rammed into a group of people protesting against
a white nationalist rally.
Such statements are usually issued by the United Nations Committee
on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (Cerd) over fears of ethnic
or religious conflict. In the past decade, the only other countries
issued with an early warning were Burundi, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Kyrgyzstan
and Nigeria.
“We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist
slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and
the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred,” Anastasia Crickley, Chairperson of UN
Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD), said in
a statement Wednesday.
In a decision issued under its ‘early warning and urgent action’
procedure, the Committee, which monitors implementation of the
International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, stated,”There should be no place in the world for racist white supremacist ideas or any similar ideologies that reject the core
human rights principles of human dignity and equality.”
The United States ratified the Convention in 1994.
In addition to the criminal investigation of the individual who
ploughed his car into a crowd of peaceful protestors killing a woman,
the UN experts asked the US authorities to undertake concrete measures
“to address the root causes of the proliferation of such racist manifestations.”
“We call on the US Government to investigate thoroughly the
phenomenon of racial discrimination targeting, in particular, people
of African descent, ethnic or ethno-religious minorities, and migrants,”
Ms Crickley added.
CERD also called on the government to ensure that the rights to
freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly are not
exercised with the aim of destroying or denying the rights and freedoms
of others, and also asked it to provide the necessary guarantees so that such rights are not misused to promote racist hate speech and racist
crimes.
