United Nations observers visiting LoC heard gunfire but no one was injured: UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, May 24 (APP): United Nations military observers visiting

areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region heard gun shots “in their visit vicinity”, but no one was injured, a U.N. Spokesman said on Wednesday.

“There is no evidence that UNMOGIP (United Nations Military Observers

group in India and Pakistan) military observers were targeted by the gunfire”, Associate Spokesman Farhan Haq said in response to a question.

“This afternoon in Bhimber District, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir,

UNMOGIP military observers accompanied by Pakistani army escorts heard gun shots in their vicinity. There is no evidence that the UNMOGIP military observers were targeted by the gunfire. No UN military observer was injured,” he added.