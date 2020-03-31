United Kingdom expresses concern over recent missile test of North Korea

LONDON, Mar 31 (APP):The United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday expressed its concern over the recent missile test of North Korea and termed it as
a breach of United Nations Security Council resolutions.
A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson in a
statement issued here today said: “The UK is deeply concerned that North Korea has carried out
another short range ballistic missile launch in breach of UN
Security Council resolutions.
This is the fourth ballistic missile test this month
and the seventeenth test in the past year”.
The Spokesman added that the North Korea’s missile and
nuclear programmes are a threat to regional and global stability.
“Sanctions should remain in place until North Korea
takes concrete steps to dismantle them.
We encourage North Korea to engage in steps towards
complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation”, the
FCO Spokesman said.