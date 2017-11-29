Unique steps adopted for public welfare: CM

LAHORE, Nov 29 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the state of Pakistan is an honour

and a symbol of prestige for all of us and we have to work collectively to make it prosperous and strong.

According to a handout issued here on Wednesday, he said: “Pakistan is our proud identity and we all have to make this identity even stronger and this goal can be achieved through national unity as nations and human societies do not progress due to disunity and differences.”

The chief minister said that Pakistan could not face any

confrontation because it was detrimental for the country and an obstacle in the way of development.

It was the need of the hour that the whole nation should

move further with the force of unity and the people should

collectively work to make Pakistan a realization of the dreams of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal, he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N government had relentlessly

worked for achieving the goal of national development and

we had utilised all our energies for collective development

and prosperity, he added.

He said that unique steps had been adopted for public

welfare as well as to ensure speedy development in the

province. Every step had been taken for bringing improvements

in healthcare, education and other sectors and due to the

completion of mega projects, people had benefited from different

facilities in these sectors.

A large number of people were benefiting

from the unique welfare programmes of the government, he said

and added that a comprehensive programme was being followed by

the government to ensure speedy development.