Uninterrupted food supply to poor to be ensured during lockdown: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday assured the government’s full support for uninterrupted food supply to poor families during the lockdown period being observed across the country for protecting the people from the coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said Pakistan was a poor nation and the complete lockdown option would increase hardships for daily wage workers.

She said the most developed nations could not avert the holocaust emerged due to coronavirus spread around the world.

She said the government was responsible to protect the youth of this country from the deadly virus.

Appreciating the prime minister for announcing Tiger Force for provision of food items to the poor families residing in lockdown areas, Dr Firdous said we hope that elite class and philanthropists would come forward for depositing the charity money in the fund account established for helping coronavirus affected patients.