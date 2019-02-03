Uniform curriculum need of the hour :Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood Sunday said the government would bring revolutionary changes by introducing the uniform curriculum in the country.It was a need of the hour to change our school education system and bringing reforms and changes school curriculum, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Imparting quality education and skilled to the youth was the vision of Prime Minster Imran Khan, he said the government was trying to implement by bringing a visible change in our institutions.

The minister said the present education system was not meeting with the demands of modern world where education with skills were necessary.

Replying to a question, he said the government has plan to build an institution that would verify the statistics of the school going children in the country.

Responding to another question, he said the government on experiment basis was going to introduce the smart class-rooms in Islamabad school where students would have teaching facilities through modern technology.

To a query, he said provinces were working on implementation of uniform curriculum as per vision of government.