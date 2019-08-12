Unified message, Kashmiris’ activation a must to forcefully contest Kashmir case: Qureshi

MUZAFFARABAD, Aug 12 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that a unified message from the political leadership and activation of Kashmiris were a must to forcefully contest the case of Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Addressing a press conference here, the foreign minister said Pakistan had decided to take the Kashmir issue in UNSC and China had assured its support which was essential as it had entered a critical stage.

The foreign minister, who was accompanied by Prime Minister AJK Sardar Farooq Haider and renowned Kashmiri leader Barrister Sultan Mahmood, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had discussed the Kashmir issue with leaders from various countries including Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, UK and Indonesia.