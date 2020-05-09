Unified decisions being taken to fight against COVID-19: Asad

ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Saturday said all the stakeholders were taking unified decisions on daily basis to control the coronavirus spread.

The federal government was taking all the decisions with consultation and consensus of the provincial governments to successfully fight against COVID-19 pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the sincere measures had been taken by the government to contain coronavirus spread. He said COVID-19 was a matter of human lives which should not be sensationalized.

He said the government was providing all medical equipments directly to the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospitals without any political influence.