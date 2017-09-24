UNIDO starts country-wide Business Clinics for young entrepreneurs

RAWALPINDI, Sept 24 (APP): In line to help aspiring businessmen

to setup new businesses and improve the existing ones the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) has launched a country-wide Intensive Business Clinics.

In the first phase the UNIDO successfully held an Intensive

Business Clinic (IBC) in Lahore for providing training to Small and Medium Entrepreneurs and start-up businesses that have been declared as semi-finalists under Global Cleantech Innovation Program (GCIP) Call for Awards 2017.

The second phase of the program a similar IBC would be organized

inIslamabad in the first week of October, 2017 while the UNIDO would carryout IBC inKarachi at some later stage, said the sources at UNIDO.

Adopting Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement are the

world’s commitment to safeguard the global commons. UNIDO with its unique mandate to support inclusive and sustainable industrial development has partnered with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) to address the most pressing global environmental challenges of our time.

Through fostering innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems, UNIDO and

GEF seek to promote affordable and scalable solutions enabling our partner countries to leapfrog to cleaner, more resilient economies.

GCIP currently running in 12 countries, including Pakistan, focuses on

fostering emerging and commercially viable clean technology startups to fuel green industrial growth in the country, while small and medium-sized enterprises are provided with training, mentoring, and access to potential investors.

The session started with the review of the commercialization potential

of individual innovations. The first clinic was delivered by a prominent intellectual property lawyer Mr. Saad Nasrullah, who elaborated the importance of patent as well as procedure of filing patent both local and international.

After the session, the GCIP winners of last three years i.e. 2014, 2015

and 2016 joined and encouraged the teams to take their cleantech ideas to new heights as GCIP is the best platform for the Cleantech entrepreneurs to commercialize their innovations.

They also inspired the participants by narrating their entrepreneurial

journey and how GCIP supported them in becoming a successful entrepreneur.

The last clinic of the first day was chaired by renowned sustainability

consultant Ms. Ambreen Waheed, who stressed the need for sustainability especially in terms of environmental and related facets; her analysis of business ideas in terms of sustainability was an eye opener for the entrepreneurs and they gathered many take home messages to comply and tailor their ideas according to different local and international environmental standards.

The second day continued with the remodeling of business clinic with the

expertise of Mr. Farhan Riaz, a business expert from UET Lahore along with another ‘ Guru of Entrepreneurship’ Mr. Faisal Jalil Sherjan from LUMS. Both experts gave valuable guidance to participants and stressed on improving their business plan for making it further mature according to the requirements of investors.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahina Waheed, National Programme

Coordinator, Global Cleantech Innovation Programme said, I am convinced that this intensive exercise has been helpful in improving the quality of your business models, which is imperative not only for this competition but to equip all of you with much needed knowledge, skills and information for boosting your entrepreneurship venture along with developing productive linkages with technical experts.