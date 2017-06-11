Unidentified gunmen shot dead Bureau Chief of local newspaper

HARIPUR, June 11 (APP): Unknown gunmen shot dead Bakshish Elahi, Bureau Chief of K-2 Times Haripur here at Lora Chowk and fled from the scene after committing the crime on motorcycle.

Journalists of Haripur protested against the killing of the journalist and blocked the GT road at Panyan Chowck Haripur. They also demanded arrest of the killers within 24 hours.

Bakshish Elahi was on his way for duty when the assailants shot him dead near his house in Lora Chowk.

The assassin fired five shots on his body, one on his head and four others on his chest and belly.

The dead body of the slain journalist was shifted to Women and Children hospital Haripur for postmortem.

President Haripur Press Club (HPC) Zakir Tanooli along with other journalists protested against the killing of Bakshish Elahi and blocked the road.

On the occasion chairman NA Committee on Human Rights Babar Nawaz, former KP Minister for Higher Education Qazi Asad and a large number people from all walks of life reached hospital.

HPC also condemned the cold-blooded murder, called for immediate arrest of the killers.

The funeral prayer was offered at 5:00pm in Haripur.