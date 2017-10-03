UNITED NATIONS, Oct 3 (APP): Amid the deepening refugee crisis in
Bangladesh and its attendant toll on children, the United Nations
Children’s Fund (UNCEF) launched Tuesday an appeal for its emergency response to reach some 720,000 children both in Rohingya refugee and host communities with protection and assistance.
“Desperate, traumatized children and their families are fleeing the
violence in Myanmar every day. We are scaling up our response as fast as
we can, but the magnitude of need is immense and we must be able to do
more to help them,” Anthony Lake, the UNICEF Executive Director,
who is visiting southern Bangladesh, said.
UNICEF seeks funds to reach 720,000 Rohingya children in need
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 3 (APP): Amid the deepening refugee crisis in