UNICEF partners with Danish jewellery maker for female empowerment

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 06 (APP):The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced a new partnership with Pandora, an international Danish jewellery maker and retailer to support the world’s most vulnerable children to lead healthier and safer lives and fulfill their potential.

The three-year partnership between UNICEF and Pandora will also fund life skills training, with a focus on programmes that support female empowerment.

Every day, girls are vulnerable to losing out on their education due to violence, conflict, poverty, cultural practices and poor infrastructure, according to the UNICEF.

Girls’ education goes beyond getting girls into school, it is about ensuring that girls learn and feel safe, complete all levels of education with the skills to effectively compete in the labor market and learn the skills necessary to navigate, adapt to a changing world, the UN organization said.