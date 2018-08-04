UNICEF joins Govt in condemning attacks on schools in GB

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP):The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Saturday joined the Pakistan government in strongly condemning the ransacking and torching of schools, most of which were girls’ schools, in Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In a press statement issued by UNICEF, it said UNICEF firmly believes that education is a fundamental right of every girl and boy, everywhere.

Attacks on schools rob children of their basic right to education and have a devastating impact on their lives.

UNICEF appreciates that the Government of Pakistan has taken notice and has initiated measures to tighten security at educational institutions, it added.