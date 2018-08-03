UNHRC’s report exposes Indian atrocities in IoK: Sahebzada

LONDON, Aug 03 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sahebzada Ahmed Khan
Thursday said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report has exposed
Indian forces’ atrocities and gross violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).
He stated this while addressing the representatives of Pakistani media working in
the United Kingdom here at the Pakistan High Commission.
A large number of British-Pakistani journalists representing both electronic and
print media attended the event.
He told the journalists that in the light of recent report of the office of the UN
Commissioner for Human Rights about the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian occupation
forces in IOK, they through their respective media should play vital role in propagating
and sensitizing the global community about the plight of Kashmiris and Kashmir issue.
He said the report was a show window for the Pakistani media-person to highlight
the issued in mainstream UK media and British community.
Sahebzada Ahmed Khan said that he would also meet the UK Parliamentarians,ministers and
attend the meetings of UK think tanks including International Institute of Strategic Study
(IISS) and the Royal United Service Institute (RUSI) and appraise them about the Indian
forces atrocities in IOK in the light of recent UN report.
He said that Indian was using brutal forces against the people of occupied Kashmir
who were struggling and giving sacrifices for their inalienable right to self determination
granted to them by the UN Security council.
The Pakistan High Commissioner to UK said that he would also focus on further
cementing Pakistan and UK bilateral relations.
He added that Pakistan enjoyed cordial and excellent relationship with UK and
reminded that it was the UK which had supported Pakistan in getting status of Generalized
System of Preference (GSP) Plus in European Union (EU) at Brussels and expressed the hope that
in the post Brexit scenerio, Pakistan would get the status of more than GSP Plus facilities for
its trade with UK.
Sahebzada Ahmed Khan vowed to work for the welfare of British Pakistani community
facilitating them in visa and other processes keeping in view of their contribution to the their
motherland (Pakistan).
He announced that for documentary procedures like visa and passports etc the aged
British-Pakistani people would be provided these facilities at their door steps and they not
needed to visit the High Commission.
In this regard a plan would be worked out soon, he remarked.
He also announced to revive the cultural consulate at Pakistan High Commission
for promotion of culture and tourism of Pakistan.
The High Commissioner also reiterated his commitment to focus on British-Pakistani youth
specially the students studying in various educational institutions in the United Kingdom.
In this regard , he said he would visit different UK universities and institutions and
address the British Pakistani students besides discussing with them their issues.
He called for strengthening the linkages of British-Pakistani youth with their country of
origion to promote more understanding about their motherland.
The Pakistan High Commissioner on the occasion also called upon the Pakistani
diaspora to play their vital role in the socio-economic development of the United Kingdom
besides promoting the image of their country of origion (Pakistan) through their hard work and
commitment to the country in which they are living.
Sahebzada Ahmed Khan also vowed to contact,help and provide the counselor services
to those Pakistanis who were in detention centers or in UK jails.