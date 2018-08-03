UNHRC’s report exposes Indian atrocities in IoK: Sahebzada

LONDON, Aug 03 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Sahebzada Ahmed Khan

Thursday said the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report has exposed

Indian forces’ atrocities and gross violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

He stated this while addressing the representatives of Pakistani media working in

the United Kingdom here at the Pakistan High Commission.

A large number of British-Pakistani journalists representing both electronic and

print media attended the event.

He told the journalists that in the light of recent report of the office of the UN

Commissioner for Human Rights about the atrocities being perpetrated by Indian occupation

forces in IOK, they through their respective media should play vital role in propagating

and sensitizing the global community about the plight of Kashmiris and Kashmir issue.

He said the report was a show window for the Pakistani media-person to highlight

the issued in mainstream UK media and British community.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan said that he would also meet the UK Parliamentarians,ministers and

attend the meetings of UK think tanks including International Institute of Strategic Study

(IISS) and the Royal United Service Institute (RUSI) and appraise them about the Indian

forces atrocities in IOK in the light of recent UN report.

He said that Indian was using brutal forces against the people of occupied Kashmir

who were struggling and giving sacrifices for their inalienable right to self determination

granted to them by the UN Security council.

The Pakistan High Commissioner to UK said that he would also focus on further

cementing Pakistan and UK bilateral relations.

He added that Pakistan enjoyed cordial and excellent relationship with UK and

reminded that it was the UK which had supported Pakistan in getting status of Generalized

System of Preference (GSP) Plus in European Union (EU) at Brussels and expressed the hope that

in the post Brexit scenerio, Pakistan would get the status of more than GSP Plus facilities for

its trade with UK.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan vowed to work for the welfare of British Pakistani community

facilitating them in visa and other processes keeping in view of their contribution to the their

motherland (Pakistan).

He announced that for documentary procedures like visa and passports etc the aged

British-Pakistani people would be provided these facilities at their door steps and they not

needed to visit the High Commission.

In this regard a plan would be worked out soon, he remarked.

He also announced to revive the cultural consulate at Pakistan High Commission

for promotion of culture and tourism of Pakistan.

The High Commissioner also reiterated his commitment to focus on British-Pakistani youth

specially the students studying in various educational institutions in the United Kingdom.

In this regard , he said he would visit different UK universities and institutions and

address the British Pakistani students besides discussing with them their issues.

He called for strengthening the linkages of British-Pakistani youth with their country of

origion to promote more understanding about their motherland.

The Pakistan High Commissioner on the occasion also called upon the Pakistani

diaspora to play their vital role in the socio-economic development of the United Kingdom

besides promoting the image of their country of origion (Pakistan) through their hard work and

commitment to the country in which they are living.

Sahebzada Ahmed Khan also vowed to contact,help and provide the counselor services

to those Pakistanis who were in detention centers or in UK jails.