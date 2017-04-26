UNHCR lauds efforts of Pakistan in managing bulk of Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): United Nations High Commissioner for

Refugees (UNHCR), Wednesday lauded the efforts of Pakistan in

managing the bulk of Afghan refugees and providing them basic

necessities of life for decades.

This was stated by a high level delegation of UNHCR headed by

UN Assistant high commissioner Volker Turks, while meeting Minister

for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qadir

Baloch, a press release said.

The minister highlighted the challenges faced by the

government and people of Pakistan due to overburden of refugee

influx.

He also highlighted the hurdles on the way of successful

repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Abdul Qadir said Pakistan expected all refugees to be

repatriated by the end of this year.

He stressed the need to create a conducive environment in

Afghanistan which would create a pull factor for Afghan refugees to

their homeland.

Gen (R) Qadir asked the UNHCR and other donor agencies to

provide returning Afghans with necessary cash grants and other

aids.