UNHCR facilitates return of 4.1 mln Afghan refugees since 2002

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP): United Nations High Commissioner for

Refugees (UNHCR) has facilitated the return of 4.1 million

registered Afghan Refugees from Pakistan since 2002.

Pakistan has been hosting almost 1.6 million registered Afghan

refugees – the largest refugee population globally, a report of the

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said.

The UN agency report also revealed that approximately, 60,000

children are born to Afghan refugees every year in Pakistan.