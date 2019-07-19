UNGA President speaks of love for Pakistan’s people, food at book launch at UN

UNITED NATIONS, July 19 (APP):A beautifully illustrated book featuring recipes of authentic Pakistani cuisine was launched at a glittering reception, with Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, saying that she helped to commission this for the benefit of the global community at the UN.

“Dining Along the Indus” was put together by Nestle, a Swiss multinational food and drink processing company, under Ambassador Lodhi’s direction and this glossy book project took several months to complete. It will go to top UN officials and to 192 countries represented at the UN.

Apart from the food and the recipes, the book also celebrates the splendor of Pakistan, with colourful and striking pictures depicting a country which is modern but with ancient roots and a rich cultural heritage.