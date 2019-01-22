UNGA President lauds Pak army’s peace efforts in conflict zones

RAWALPINDI, Jan 22 (APP):President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces Tuesday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s contributions for United Nations in maintaining peace, stability and rehabilitation in conflict zones.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

The visiting dignitary also said that the UN valued Pakistan’s role in the war against terror and efforts to resolve the regional issues, an ISPR press release said.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest including regional security.

The COAS thanked the visiting dignitary for her acknowledgment and contributions as part of the United Nations.