UNGA calls for stepping up efforts towards ensuring universal health coverage

UNITED NATIONS, Dec 13 (APP):The United Nations has called for greater efforts on the part of its member states to ensure universal health coverage, and designated 12 December as International Universal Health Coverage Day.

In one of the two resolutions adopted on Tuesday, the UN General Assembly composed of all 193 UN Member States called for efforts ensure that all people have equal access, without discrimination of any kind, to quality promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative basic health services.