UNGA calls for ‘equitable’ access to medicines, vaccines in coronavirus fight

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 21 (APP):The UN General Assembly has adopted, by consensus, a resolution that calls for “equitable, efficient and timely” access to any medicines, vaccines and medical equipment that is developed to fight coronavirus.

Under the terms of the Mexico-drafted resolution, which was adopted on Monday night, the 193-member Assembly recognized the importance of international cooperation and effective multilateralism to ensure that all states have in place effective national protective measures, access to and flow of vital medical supplies, medicines and vaccines, in order to minimize negative effects in all affected states and to avoid relapses of the pandemic.

The resolution also highlighted the “crucial leading role” played by the World Health Organization (WHO), which has faced criticism from the United States about its handling of the pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump suspended funding to the WHO earlier this month, accusing the U.N. agency of failing to stop the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China, saying it “must be held accountable.’’ But the United States did not block adoption of the resolution.

The resolution called for strengthening the “scientific international cooperation necessary to combat COVID-19 and to bolster coordination,” including with the private sector.

The call for cooperation came as research laboratories and pharmaceutical manufacturers intensified efforts to develop vaccines and other therapeutics that could be critical in combating the pandemic, which has already killed more than 167,000 people and is damaging world’s economies.

The resolution requests Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “to identify and recommend options, including approaches to rapidly scaling manufacturing and strengthening supply chains that promote and ensure fair, transparent, equitable, efficient and timely access to and distribution of preventive tools, laboratory testing, reagents and supporting materials, essential medical supplies, new diagnostics, drugs and future COVID-19 vaccines.”

Under new voting rules instituted because the General Assembly is not holding meetings during the pandemic, a draft resolution is circulated to member nations. If a single country objects before the deadline, the resolution is defeated. Normally, Assembly resolutions are adopted by majority votes or by consensus.

General Assembly President Tijjani Muhammad-Bande sent a letter to the 193 U.N. member states Monday night saying there were no objections to the resolution.

It calls on all countries “to immediately take steps to prevent … speculation and undue stockpiling that may hinder access to safe, effective and affordable essential medicines, vaccines, personal protective equipment and medical equipment.”

It also encourages to leverage digital technologies, and strengthen scientific international cooperation necessary to combat COVID-19 and to bolster coordination, including with the private sector, towards rapid development, manufacturing and distribution of diagnostics, antiviral medicines, personal protective equipment and vaccines, adhering to the objectives of efficacy, safety, equity, accessibility, and affordability.”

This is the second resolution adopted by the General Assembly on the COVID19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution, co-sponsored by 188 nations, including Pakistan, on COVID-19, calling for intensified international cooperation to defeat the pandemic that is causing “severe disruption to societies and economies.