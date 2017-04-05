UNESCO to establish regional center for Non Formal Education, Adult Literacy

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (APP): UNESCO will help Pakistan establish a UNESCO Category 2 Regional Center for Non Formal Education and Adult Literacy.

Once approved, this UNESCO Centre in Pakistan would be the first of its kind in the world for the non-formal education sector.

This was discussed on Wednesday, when a two-member delegation of UNESCO called on Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training, Engnr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, a press release said.

Minister welcomed the delegation and assured them complete support of the Ministry to get through with this extraordinary venture.

Among other initiatives to improve literacy rate of the country, the Centre would undertake teacher training and provide policy guidance on non formal education sector.

“The centre is aspired to serve the region and other countries will also benefit from it”, Roger Chao, who is senior consultant at UNESCO, told the Minister.

Minister appreciated UNESCO’s intentions and said that our country would be more than happy to serve the region in this noble cause.

“We believe in the concept of collaboration and we would design the Centre in a way useful for the regional countries”, he said.

Minister informed the delegation that Ministry was already in the process of establishing two teachers training institutes, one for the formal and other for non formal education and adult literacy.

“UNESCO’s support will help us in our resolve to improve country’s literacy rate and enhance our teachers’ capacity”, he said.

The delegation would work in close collaboration with the Ministry for development of proposal for the Center, which will then be submitted to UNESCO Headquarters in Paris for approval.