UNESCO achieved many milestones in fields of education, culture, science, communication: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Ambassador of Pakistan to France and Pakistan’s Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Moin ul Haque said that UNESCO has achieved many milestones in the fields of education, culture, science and communication despite facing many challenges.

He said that in his country statement at the 202nd session of UNESCO Executive Board held in Paris on October 10, said a press release.

Ambassador Moin ul Haqwue said that UNESCO has provided the world community an ideal platform in dialogue, intellectual discourse and advocacy of soft power to bridge distances between nations and to collectively work for peace and prosperity.

He assured that Pakistan would continue to work together with the global community in striving for an equitable, just, tolerant, open and socially inclusive world to make it a better place for our future generations.

The Ambassador appreciated services of the outgoing DG, UNESCO Ms. Irina Bokova for her effective and able stewardship of the organization. Election of new Director General is also taking place during this session. He also hoped that the new Director General would with the full support of the UNESCO member states would carry on the good work of his or her predecessors and will initiate bold reforms to make UNESCO more effective and productive.