UNDP launches an awareness campaign to eradicate misconception about Covid 19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) has launched an awareness drive to eradicate fake news and misconception about COVID-19.

According to an official, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and UNDP would work together to improve the livelihood ofpeople.

He said that it is very important to fight with fake news which leads to anxiety and depression among people.

“Through our awareness campaign we will present solutions and will confront with different challenges, will improve livelihoods too “,he added.