Under Secretary General UNESCAP calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP):Under Secretary General, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (UNESCAP), Dr. Shamshad Akhtar called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi here on Thursday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the role of Dr. Shamshad Akhtar in furthering the objectives of UNESCAP to foster sustainable growth and promoting economic cooperation in the member countries.

He also appreciated valuable contributions of UNESCAP towards overcoming the challenges faced by the region through its result oriented projects, technical assistance and capacity building of member states in poverty reduction, trade and investment, information and communications, social development and disaster risk reduction.

Challenges and opportunities for fast-tracking implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were discussed during the meeting.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar appreciated the role of COMSATS with whom ESCAP has signed MoU to leverage Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) strategy for the promotion of sustainable socio-economic development.

She also briefed the Prime Minister on support being provided to the Ministry of Science and Technology to develop STI strategy and promoting women entrepreneurship.