Under construction Wah General Hospital be completed by July: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Minister for Interior, Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Friday visited under construction 500 bedded Wah General
Hospital and directed the authorities concerned to complete the
project by July this year.
The hospital, to be completed at a cost of more than Rs. 1.4
billion, would be the biggest and the best hospital of not only Wah
and Taxila but also of Rawalpindi division.
It will not only benefit people of NA 53 but to surrounding areas as well.
Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah had generously provided
96 kanal of land free of cost for the establishment of the hospital.
The Minister was briefed that around 65 per cent non
residential work has been completed while cumulative progress on
residential building work is 80 per cent. The overall progress of
the project is 67 per cent.
One portion of the hospital would be reserved for the
treatment of poor and laborers.
The Minister directed the officials to complete the project in
time, ensure quality of work and international standard facilities
by equipping the hospital with latest equipments.
