Undemocratic forces to be defeated in 2018 election: Ayaz

LAHORE, Oct 30 (APP)::National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said undemocratic forces would be defeated in the 2018 general election.

Talking to the media here, he said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would again be among the people soon. Prayers were being offered for the early recovery of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, he added.

The speaker said the development and progress made during the last four years had no precedent in the country’s history. With the grace of Allah Almighty, the promises made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with the people would be fulfilled, he added.

Ayaz Sadiq said, “Representatives of all political parties have been called for Tuesday to discuss delimitation

and other issues.”

Commenting on the rumours of a forward bloc in the PML-N, he said he chaired the National Assembly and met members from almost all political parties. So far not a single member of any party had talked about any forward bloc or any sort of

groupings in the PML-N, he added.

To a question, he regretted that atrocities were being committed against innocent Kashmiris in held Kashmir.