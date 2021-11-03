MoU signed to set up AI system for cervical cancer screening in Pakistan

BEIJING, Nov 3 (APP):China and Pakistan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a research platform and center for AI (Artificial Intelligence) enabled screening and diagnosis of women interrelated cancer in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed during the auspicious inauguration ceremony of China Pakistan square at Wuhan city, Hubei province. The ceremony was part of the celebration marking the 70th anniversary of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties.



The MoU was signed between Wuhan Landing intelligence Co. Ltd and Pakistan Life Rehealth technology to launch a research platform and artificial intelligence center for the screening and diagnosis of women-related cancers like cervical cancer.



The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Pakistan Moin ul Haque, Vice Governor of Hubei province, Deputy Mayor of Wuhan city, Director of Foreign Affairs Hubei province, and other esteemed delegates and officials.



Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, said that this technology will help cervical cancer patients get treatment quickly and accurately.



After the signing ceremony, CEO of Life Rehealth technology, Dr Ahmed Waqas told APP that Pakistan has a high prevalence of women-related cancers like cervical cancer and Pakistan is facing a lack of the latest technologies in this area. Through this program, Pakistan can fully take advantage of this technology.



“Keeping in view the brotherly relations between the two countries and especially with Wuhan city, today we signed this MoU which will help us upgrade our health technology system, especially in the cancer field. It will help the doctors for quick diagnosis and help the patient for getting better treatment”, he added.



Speaking on the occasion, Landing company CEO Dr. Sun Xiaorong said that she is very happy that through this collaboration both countries can have more people-to-people contact and especially among doctors,

adding that she hopes her company’s technology can benefit Pakistan’s health system and thus help Pakistani patients, particularly women here.