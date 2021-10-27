KSA placing $3bn with SBP, proving $1.2bn oil finance to help Pakistan in balance of payment

Tarin urges overseas Pakistan to open RDAs for seamless financial services
Tarin urges overseas Pakistan to open RDAs for seamless financial services

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP): Advisor to Finance Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has indicated to place US$3 billion with State Bank of Pakistan and offer a $1.2 billion deferred oil facility to help Pakistan in balance of payment.

In a tweet, Tarin said the Finance Minister of Saudi Arabia informed him about this generous gesture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The minister in a tweet thanked the Crown Prince and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this kind gesture.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR