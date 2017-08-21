UN warns of thousands fleeing as Iraqi forces advance on Da’esh-held Tal Afar

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 21 (APP): The United Nations has

warned that thousands of civilians are expected to flee the town of

Tal Afar and surrounding areas, as the Iraqi security forces

began offensive to dislodge ISIL/Da’esh militants from

their last stronghold in Iraq’s northern province of Nineveh.

“Thousands of people are fleeing Tal Afar for safety,”

Lise Grande, the Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, said in

a statement issued Sunday.”Families are trekking for 10 to 20

hours in extreme heat to reach mustering points. They are

arriving exhausted and dehydrated .”

More than 30,000 people have already fled the district, Ms.

Grande said, noting that it is not known how many civilians are still

in the areas where fighting is occurring, but preparation is under

way for thousands more to flee in coming days and weeks.

“Food and water are running out, and people lack the

basic necessities to survive,” she said, stressing that nothing

is more important than protecting civilians during the conflict

while urging the parties to the conflict to avoid civilian casualties.

“The Government is leading the humanitarian

operation, providing transport and aid. Humanitarian partners are

helping to cover gaps by providing life-saving assistance

at mustering points and supporting families when they reach

emergency sites and camps,” Ms. Grande said.

As of 20 August, less than 50 percent of the funding requested

in the 2017 Humanitarian Response Plan for Iraq has been received,

she said, underscoring the need for additional resources.