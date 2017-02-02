UN voices concern over planned Israeli settlements, urges return to talks

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 1 (APP): The recent announcement by the Israeli
Government to advance 5,000 settlement units in the occupied West Bank could be an “obstacle” to peace, a spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General today said.
In a statement, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric, reiterated that unilateral
actions threaten to unravel plans for a two-State solution between Israelis and Palestinians.
“We once again warn against any unilateral actions that can be an
obstacle to a negotiated two-state solution,” Dujarric said.
He added that the UN calls on both parties to return to “meaningful
negotiations” based on relevant Security Council resolutions and in accordance with international law, and is ready to support that process.
