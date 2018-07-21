UN voices concern over Israel’s ‘discriminatory’ nationality law

UNITED NATIONS, July 21 (APP):The United Nations has voiced concern over the passing by the Israeli Knesset of the so-called ‘nationality law’, which critics say discriminates against Arabs and other minorities in the Jewish state.

“We reaffirm the United Nations’ respect for the sovereignty of states to define their constitutional character while emphasizing the need for all states to adhere to universal human rights principles, including the protection of minority rights,” UN Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York on Friday.

“We reiterate that a negotiated two-State outcome of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, in line with United Nations resolutions and previous agreements, is the only way to achieve enduring peace that resolves all permanent status issues and realizes the national aspirations of both peoples,” he said.

“We call once more on all parties to refrain from unilateral moves that undermine the two-State solution.”

The Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on Thursday narrowly passed the controversial bill that defines Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people. It states that only Jews have the right of self-determination in Israel.

The law also revokes Arabic of its status as an official language alongside Hebrew. Arabs comprise about 20 percent of Israel’s nine million population.

Amnesty International, a leading human rights organization called on the Israeli authorities to repeal the “discriminatory” law , which continues to bar family reunification for thousands of Palestinians.

Nearly 14 years after the law was adopted as a temporary order, the Israeli authorities can no longer continue to use security grounds to justify institutional racial discrimination, it said kn a statement.