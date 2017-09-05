UN urges int’l probe into rights violations in Yemen amid ‘entirely man-made catastrophe’

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 (APP): The United Nations human rights chief,

in a new report published on Tuesday, has called for an independent international

investigation into the allegations of serious violations

of human rights and international humanitarian law in Yemen.

“An international investigation would go a long way in putting on

notice the parties to the conflict that the international community is watching and

determined to hold to account perpetrators of violations and abuses,” UN High

Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said

in a statement about the report.