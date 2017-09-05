UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 (APP): The United Nations human rights chief,
in a new report published on Tuesday, has called for an independent international
investigation into the allegations of serious violations
of human rights and international humanitarian law in Yemen.
“An international investigation would go a long way in putting on
notice the parties to the conflict that the international community is watching and
determined to hold to account perpetrators of violations and abuses,” UN High
Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said
in a statement about the report.
UN urges int’l probe into rights violations in Yemen amid ‘entirely man-made catastrophe’
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 5 (APP): The United Nations human rights chief,