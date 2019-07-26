UN urges countries to invest in eliminating hepatitis

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 26 (APP):The World Health Organization (WHO), a United Nations agency, Friday called on countries to take advantage of recent reductions in the costs of diagnosing and treating viral hepatitis and scale up investments in disease elimination to save lives.

The call came ahead of World Hepatitis Day, which is observed on July 28.

A new study by WHO, published today in Lancet Global Health, has found that investing US $6 billion per year in eliminating hepatitis in 67 low- and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030, and more than 26 million deaths beyond that target date.