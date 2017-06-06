UN taking steps to resolve Gulf crisis between Qatar and its Arab neighbours

UNITED NATIONS, June 6 (APP): A number of diplomatic initiatives are underway to resolve the crisis in the Persian Gulf between Qatar and its Arab neighbours, which have severed ties with Doha and moved to isolate

it from the outside world, a United Nations spokesman said Tuesday,

“We are aware of the situation. We’re watching it closely,” Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told the regular noon briefing.

Responding to a series of questions as to what Secretary-General

Antonio Gueterres was doing to settle the political, diplomatic and humanitarian crisis in the oil-rich Gulf region, he said a number

diplomatic moves had been made, but he declined to elaborate.

“At this point, we’re not going to comment any further on the

situation, but we’ll continue to watch,” the spokesman added.