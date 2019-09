UNITED NATIONS, Sep 20 (APP):Five key summit meetings taking place next week to spur action on the climate crisis and other global concerns, which will showcase the United Nations as a “driver for meaningful, positive change”, according to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The UN chief believes there is no time to lose in the face of climate change, rising inequality, increasing hatred and intolerance; and what he described as an “alarming” number of peace and security challenges.