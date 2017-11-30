UN stresses two-state solution on Day of Solidarity with Palestinians

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 30 (APP):A two-state solution remains the only viable option for lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a message commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Seventy years since the adoption of Resolution 181, which provides for the Partition Plan for Palestine, a sovereign and independent state of Palestine has yet to emerge alongside the state of Israel, the secretary-general said, noting that the Question of Palestine is inextricably linked UN’s history and is one of the longest-standing issues on the Organization’s agenda. .