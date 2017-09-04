UN slams North Korea’s underground nuclear test

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 4 (APP): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres has condemned Sunday’s underground nuclear test by North Korea as “yet another serious breach of the country’s international obligations.”
According to a statement issued by a UN spokesperson, the
Secretary-General also said that Pyongyang’s action undermined international non-proliferation and disarmament efforts and is also profoundly destabilizing for regional security.
