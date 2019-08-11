UN slams killing of it’s three UN workers following Benghazi car bomb attack

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 11 (APP):Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned a car bomb attack in front of a shopping mall in the Libyan city of Benghazi, which left three UN workers dead, and three others injured, with dozens of civilians also wounded.

The Security Council met in emergency session in New York later in the day, and discussed the latest developments impacting the war-torn north African nation.

According to a statement from the UN Special Representative for Libya, Ghassan Salame, the staff members who died and were injured served with the UN Support Mission in the country, UNSMIL, which he heads. Scores of civilians were also injured by the explosion.