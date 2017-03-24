UN slams deadly terrorist attack in London

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 24 (APP): Secretary-General Antonio

Guterres and members of the United Nations Security Council

have extended condolences on behalf of the Organization to

the Government and people of the United Kingdom for the loss of

life and injuries suffered in Wednesday’s terrorist attack in London.

“The United Nations stands with the people of the United Kingdom

as we do with all those who have suffered from the menace

of terrorism around the world. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Guterres said at the opening of a meeting of

the Security Council Thursday afternoon presided over by Boris

Johnson, the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs

of the UK, which holds the Council’s presidency for the month of March.

Guterres’ spokesperson announced earlier that the UN condemned the

attack.At the outset of an earlier meeting of the Security Council, the first of three previously scheduled sessions, Johnson strongly

condemned, on behalf of all Council members, the terrorist attack

in London, expressing condolences to the bereaved families. The

Council then observed a moment of silence in memory of all

victims of terrorism.

According to media reports, four people died in the attack,

including a police officer and the attacker. More than 25 people have been hospitalized. Reports suggest that the assailant drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, killing two people, before

crashing it outside the Houses of Parliament.