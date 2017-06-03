UN set to open a summit aimed at reversing decline in oceans’ health

UNITED NATIONS, June 3 (APP): Warming oceans, depleting sea

life and plastic pollution are on the agenda for next week’s ocean

summit at the United Nations, which will call for urgent action to

improve the health of the oceans, while also creating jobs and

raising people out of poverty.

“Human activities are having major impacts on the ocean,

affecting everything from the viability of marine habitats to

the quality and temperature of the water, the health of marine

life, and the continued availability of seafood,” the UN

organizers said about the event being held June 5 to 9.

The Ocean Conference, the first ever such summit convened

by the UN, will focus on the targets outlined in the 2030 Agenda

for Sustainable Development, adopted by Governments in 2015.

In particular among the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),

Goal 14 highlights the need to conserve and sustainably use oceans,

seas and marine resources to benefit present and future generations.

“Ocean deterioration has broader implications as it affects

poverty eradication, economic growth, sustainable livelihoods and employment, global food security, human health and climate

regulation,” the organizers said.

Thousands of people are expected to attend – including heads of

State and Government, civil society representatives, business people,

as well as actors, and ocean and marine life advocates.

A big showing is expected from small island developing

States, particularly from the Pacific Islands, and from African

coastal States, which are on the frontlines of climate change and

whose economies are particularly vulnerable to changes in the

oceans and marine life.

The current President of the UN General Assembly, Peter Thomson,

said he is ‘very confident’ that there is an appetite to take action

to aid oceans and marine life.

Thomson, whose home country, Fiji, is co-hosting the Conference

along with Sweden, said people had been ‘selfish’ about their

children’s and grandchildren’s future – but now are more cognizant

of the need to sustainably use natural resources.

“Every second breathe you take comes from ocean-produced oxygen.

Without a healthy ocean we’re in deep trouble; whether it’s food,

whether it’s our climate, we have to have the integrity for the

ocean, the source of life,” Thomson told journalists yesterday in

New York.

The main areas of work at The Ocean Conference will be a

political call to action, a segment on partnership dialogues and

voluntary commitments.

Secretary-General of The Ocean Conference, Wu Hongbo, who is

also the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social

Affairs, said Member States have already hammered out the final

text of the conference – which will include 22 specific actions

to be taken.

He noted that climate change action taken by the international

community is unstoppable, and needs global support: “If you drop

a plastic bottle anywhere near your sea, it may end up in some

other places. So all these seas and oceans are connected; so

regional or individual action seems very weak. We need global

solutions to the global challenge.”

On the eve of the Conference, New York City, which has about

520 miles of coastline, will host the inaugural World Ocean

Festival.

New York’s festival will feature a first-of-its kind grand

‘ocean march,’ which will be a parade of sailing vessels around

lower Manhattan and along 10 nautical miles of Manhattan and

Brooklyn waterfront from the Hudson to the East River.

The second main event will be the Ocean Village, which will

be set up at Gentry State Park in Long Island City as a – hub

for all things ocean,- and will celebrate art, innovation

and exhibits on ocean and climate action.