UN Security Council to meet in emergency session on N. Korea ICBM

UNITED NATIONS, July 5 (APP): The UN Security Council is set to meet in an emergency session Wednesday night, after North Korea said it had successfully tested its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The United States – which confirmed it was an ICBM launch – requested

the meeting, which will be held behind-closed-doors.

Japan and South Korea backed the move.

The North Korean official news-agency has claimed the ICBM is capable of carrying a “large, heavy nuclear warhead” that can survive re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere.

The launch took place as Americans celebrated the July Fourth holiday on Tuesday. It also came days before leaders from the Group of 20 nations were due to discuss steps to rein in North Korea’s weapons programme, which it has pursued in defiance of United Nations Security Council sanctions.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that the United States “will

never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea.”

In his statement issued on Tuesday night, Tillerson called the Pyongyang government “a dangerous regime” and said the United States would seek “stronger measures” at the UN Security Council to hold the North Koreans accountable for the latest missile test.

The Security Council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang and last month added 14 North Korean officials and four entities to the sanctions blacklist.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the test and called on North Korea’s leadership to cease such actions and comply fully with its international obligations.

“This action is yet another brazen violation of Security Council

resolutions and constitutes a dangerous escalation of the situation,” a statement issued by the UN chief’s Spokesperson.

“The DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) leadership must

cease further provocative actions and comply fully with its international obligations,” it added.

According to media reports, the latest launch was conducted over the Sea of Japan.

In the statement, Secretary-General Guterres also underlined the

importance of maintaining the unity of the international community in addressing this serious challenge.

North Korea has conducted almost a dozen missile tests in 2017. The

latest threatened to set off a crisis as the regime seeks to develop a long-range nuclear weapon capable of reaching the U.S.

On Monday night after the test, Trump took to Twitter to ask if North

Korean leader Kim Jong Un had anything “better to do with his life.”

“North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have

anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!” Trump wrote.

On Tuesday, Russia and China reached a joint agreement in Moscow

challenging Trump over the missile launch. North Korea should cease its missile programme and the U.S. should remove its missile shield and halt large-scale joint military exercises with South Korea, the two nations said following joint talks.