UN Security Council imposes new sanctions on N. Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 6 (APP): The United Nations Security Council on

Saturday tightened sanctions on North Korea, unanimously voting through a US-drafted resolution that could slash the Asian state’s export revenue by a third, in response to the East Asian country’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile tests.

The move is expected to significantly increase economic pressure on

North Korea to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programmes by banning mineral and seafood exports worth over $1 billion — a third of its total exports last year.

United States Ambassador Nikki Haley, who introduced the resolution,

said the adoption by all 15 members of the Council signified what she called “a strong, united step toward holding North Korea accountable for its behaviour.”

It would also forbid countries to take in more North Korean laborers,

enter into new joint ventures with North Korea or invest more in current ones. In addition, nine individuals and four entities have been added to the UN blacklist, including North Korea’s primary foreign exchange bank.

The measures are the first of such magnitude to be imposed on the

recalcitrant nation since US President Donald Trump took office. Among other things, they indicate a willingness on the part of China to punish its ally and neighbor.

China and Russia have previously resisted the US push for sanctions.

Washington began negotiating on the resolution with Beijing a month ago

in response to North Korea’s first intercontinental ballistic missile test on July 4. That test was followed by a second one on July 28.

Although severe, the new measures do not provide for the cuts to oil

deliveries to North Korea that were initially proposed by the United States.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic

missile and nuclear programmes.