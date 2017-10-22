UN Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Egypt

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 22 (APP):The United Nations Security Council has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that took place on Friday in Egypt’s El Wahat desert, and called for bringing the perpetrator to justice.

According to reports, more than 50 police personnel were killed and many injured.

“Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,”the Security Council members said in a press statement issued on Saturday.

“Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” they reiterated.

They also underlined the need for all UN Member States to combat by all means, in accordance with the UN Charter as well as other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.

The Security Council members also expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Egypt, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.