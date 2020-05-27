UN secretary general’s statement on countering Islamophobia victory of Pakistan stance: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said that the statement of

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on countering anti-Muslim hatred being his top priority was victory of Pakistan’s stance.

In a tweet, the minister welcomed the United Nations Secretary General pledge to root out Islamophobia as his top priority.

He said that attributing coronavirus to Muslims was a reflection of BJP’s extremist thinking and its myopic mindset.

He said that extremist attitude towards Muslims in India was a violation of human rights.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had told a virtual meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states at the United Nations (UN) that countering anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia was his “top priority”. He said he “fully agreed” with the assessment that it could pose a threat to international peace and security.

The UN Chief was responding to the comments from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, who drew his attention to the rising cases of anti-Muslim violence and Islamophobia in India, and urged him to adopt a more focused and consistent system-wise approach to fully tackle the menace.

While voicing his concern over the rise of Islamophobia, the secretary-general had called for fighting this phenomenon collectively, the sources said.

The meeting organized by OIC on the theme of “COVID-19 Solidarity: Promoting Co-Existence and Shared Responsibility”.